Faith Longhorns open season with win against Kadoka Kougars

Wed, 12/16/2020 - 11:36am admin
The Longhorns opened their season on their home court on Saturday, December 12, 2020 with two wins over the Kadoka Kougars. 
The jr. varsity were down at the end of the first half  but came back to win by three. The Longhorns  had three players in double digits;  Jackson Schauer led with 15 points while Matthew Gray and Caden Selby added 12 each.
Quarter scores
Faith                       5, 18, 31, 42
Kadoka                  14, 20, 31, 39
Stats: Matthew Gray 12 pts, 3 assts, 4 reb, 1 deflect, 2 stls; Caden Selby 12 pts, 3 assts, 3 reb, 1 def, 2 stls;  Jackson Schauer  15 pts, 1 asst, 2 rebs, 2 def, 4 stls; Brigg Price 2 assts, 1 reb, 2 stls; Drew Harper 3 pts, 3 rebs; Clay Longbrake 1 asst, 4 rebs, 1 def, 1 stl
  The varsity boys had an easy win. Brayden Price led the varsity scoring with 17 points followed by Jackson Schauer and Tyson Selby with 12 each.
Quarter scores
Faith        19, 40, 52, 64
Kadoka       10, 18, 25, 33
Stats: Brayden Price 17 pts,  1 asst, 1 reb, 2 stls; Jess Harper 6 pts, 3 assts, 5 rebs, 2 stls; Matthew Gray 1 asst; Caden Selby 7 pts, 2 assts, 2 stls; Jackson Schauer 12 pts,  2 assts, 3 rebs, 1 deflect; Clay Longbrake 1 reb; Tyson Selby 12 pts, 6 assts, 8 reb, 1stl; Corbin Mackaben 4 pts, 1 asst, 3 rebs, 1 stl; Joel Gifford 6 pts, 6 rebs, 2 blks, 2 stls

