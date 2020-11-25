Faith, perfectly placed between ice caps and rainforests

Faith should be proud of their new 45th parallel signs at the substation two miles south and another at the Faith Museum. There is nothing like them for several hundred miles in either direction east or west. Getting these signs up is not as easy as it looks. We had to have permission from the S.D. Dept. of Transportation to place signs on the Hwy 73 ditch(not easy). We needed approval from Mayor Haines and the city council where I made the proposal. We needed support from Jarvis Palmer and the State highway crew, Jon Collins and city maintenance for putting up the signs, and Deb Brown from the city office staff for making copies for the proposal, ordering the signs and other miscellaneous things.

As shown on the signs, Faith is on the 45th parallel line, the substation being the exact location. If you fly along this latitude in an easterly direction, you will look down on St. Paul, Mn; Bay of Fundy, Halifax, Nova Scotia; Bordeaux, France; Turin, Italy; The Aral Sea; Gobi Desert in China and Mongolia; Salem, Oregon; Yellowstone Park; and Faith. It is 3107 miles to the equator and the North Pole from Faith. Come and check it out!