Home / Faith Independent / Faith Volunteer Fire Department hold fire safety assembly with students
Firefighters Lenae Haines and Jade Mortenson with Chief Justin Haines explaining to students how firefighters will be dressed when entering a burning structure.Fire Chief Justin Haines … sharing fire extinguisher best practices with students.

Faith Volunteer Fire Department hold fire safety assembly with students

Wed, 05/01/2019 - 11:28am admin
By: 
info provided by Shara Haines

Faith Volunteer Fire Department Chief Justin Haines along with firefighters Shara Haines, Lenae Haines, Lee Mortenson, and Jade Mortenson came to the Faith School on Monday, April 22, 2019, to visit with students in grades K - 6th about fire safety.
    The crew explained how to exit a building from the second story during a fire, how to feel a door for heat and not to open the door if it is hot, and how to use a fire extinguisher.
    Two very important items of discussion were having a fire plan with a designated meeting area outside the home and how a firefighter will be dressed when entering a burning structure.
    Everyone then went to the parking lot to see one of the fire trucks used during structure fires known as the mini pumper and a truck that houses various tools that may need to be used at an accident scene.

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here