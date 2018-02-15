Home / Faith Independent / Family Fun Festival
Gone Fishing ... These girls have cast their poles and are waiting patiently for a bite on the line, at Family Fun Festival held Sunday, February 11, 2018. Notice all the sea life swimming by? Looks like a few great fish stories!It’s a piece of cake ... to win a yummy prize. Everyone enjoyed the cake walk at Family Fun Festival held Sunday, February 11, 2018. We’re sure these little ones enjoyed the music, counting numbers, and sweet treats for winning.

Family Fun Festival

Thu, 02/15/2018 - 11:16am admin
By: 
Krissy Johnson
The Family Fun Festival was held on Sunday, February 11, 2018, at the Legion Hall in Faith. There were 100 plus attendees and all had a great time visiting, playing games, and taking a break from the cold and snow. 
 
If you have not had the opportunity to attend in past years, make a note to attend next year’s event. You will have plenty of entertainment to choose from as well as lunch. This year’s entertainment included the cake walk, fish pond, bingo, corn hole, dice, ring toss, 300 club drawing, and more. There was also a concession stand, which all who attended appreciated. Not having to go out in the cold for lunch or interrupt the fun was a blessing.
 
The Family Fun Festival is hosted by the Catholic Daughters and Knights of Columbus. This event is held yearly in Faith. Everyone near and far is welcome  to attend. Not only is this a way for these two groups to contribute to charity on national, state, and local levels, it is a safe and inviting way for all community members, young and old, to gather, visit, and have fun, especially during the winter months, when visits with the neighbors  can be far and few between.  

