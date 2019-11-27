FHS  Longhorns represent at State B Tournament

The Faith Lady Longhorn Volleyball finished their season with an impressive 31-5 record after going 1-2 in State tournament action and brought home the 6th place trophy. The opening round saw the number 4 seeded Longhorns come up against last years defending champions the 5th seeded Warner Monarchs. Unable to shake off opening round jitters, the Longhorns really never got anything going and fell to Warner in 3 straight sets 25-10, 25-13, and 25-10. Junior middle hitter led the Longhorns with 12 kills.

Friday’s consolation matchup featured a replay of last years SoDak 16 contest and pitted the Lady Longhorns against the Bridgewater Huskies. Returning to form, the Longhorns downed the Huskies in four sets 26-24, 19-25, 25-22, and 25-23. Once again leading the charge was Aiyana Byrd who racked up 30 kills in a dominant performance, fellow Junior Ariah Engel added 13 kills. Senior Allix Vance along with Byrd each served up 2 Aces while Senior setter Sydnie Schauer tallied 47 assists.

The Lady Longhorns fell short in Saturday’s Consolation Championship falling to the Chester Flyers in 4 sets 25-20, 16-25, 25-23, and 25-20. Byrd once again proved to be unstoppable totalling 31 kills on the day with fellow Junior Engel garnering 10. Schauer totalled 39 assists and 20 digs on the day.

Junior Aiyana Byrd and Senior Sydnie Schauer were both selected to the All-State Tournament Team.