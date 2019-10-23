FHS  Longhorns will host Kadoka Kougars in first round of playoffs

The Faith Longhorns will host the Kadoka Kougars in the first round of playoffs tomorrow night October 24, 2019. The action will start at 7:00pm.

FHS Longhorns are coming into the playoffs with a 5-3 overall and 3 -3 regional score card, with a state rank of 55 according to maxpreps.com.

Kadoka Kougars are bringing a 3- 5 overall and 2 -5 regional score card, with a state rank of 46 according to maxpreps.com.

Coach Miles Gifford says, “the boys have worked hard to get to this part of the season, and are continuing that work during their practices in anticipation of Thursday night.”

Coach Gifford is excited for the Longhorns to be able to host the first round of playoffs.”Home field advantage is always a bonus.”

Coach Gifford would also like to remind everyone that the support of fellow students, school staff, parents, and the community can really make a difference, especially during the play off side of the season.

The team hope to see you Thursday night ready to cheer!