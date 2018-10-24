FHS Alumni help out at home during the 68th annual Alumni Banquet

FHS Alumni and community members gathered at the Faith Community Legion Hall Saturday, September 29, 2018, to enjoy a delicious meal, attend the 68th annual FHS Alumni business meeting, and reminisce with classmates and friends before attending the annual dance at the VFW.

During the evening a hat was passed around the room giving attendees an opportunity to donate to the VFW if they chose to do so. And wow, did they choose too! Through everyone’s generosity that night $650.00 was collected for the VFW. This money will be a great help paying for the repairs needed after water damage to the building this last spring.

As we all know the VFW building is a vital part of our community, hosting parties and celebrations of every variety and in turn creating many happy memories that will last a lifetime for so many of us.

The Alumni Committee would like to thank each and every one of you who attended the 68th annual Alumni Banquet. We would also like to commend you on your wonderful commitment to your hometown, community, and dedication to our Veterans. We are blessed as the Alumni committee to share in the many memories created each year and the lasting impact each of you make in our community whether you live near of far.