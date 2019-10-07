FHS Class of 1996 and family honor Travis Dupper

On June 30, 2019, members of the Faith High School graduating class of 1996 and the Dupper family joined together at the Faith City Park to plant a memorial tree for Travis Dupper. Travis was an inspiration to many with how he lived his life, how he dealt with hardships and adversary, and the positive attitude he kept throughout his courageous battle with cancer. The Rocky Mountain Juniper planted in his memory is located near the southwest corner of the Faith City Park.

Classmates and family of Travis Dupper gathered around memorial tree.

Back row: Amber Amdahl, Luke Jones, Sarah Jones, Kasey Schuelke, Amy Schuelke, Travis Brink, and Chandelle Brink. Front row: Staci Smith, Harper Smith, Penny Collins, Alex Dupper, Shiloh Dupper, Ethan Dupper, Gloria Dupper, Don Dupper, Marti Jo Derflinger, and Bucky Derflinger.