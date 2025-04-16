FHS Prom 2025 A Night in Vegas

Faith High School Junior Class hosted the 2025 Prom with a theme of “A Night in Vegas” Friday April 11.

Junior students Tyler Martin and Emma Spring were crowned the Prom King and Queen leading the other students in the first dance of the night.

Prom this year looked and felt a little different from past years. The event was held on Friday night vs. Saturday, grand march was at 7:00 pm rather than 8:00 pm and it was held at the community center instead of the high school gym. Moving the venue was a challenge the junior class took on and delivered above and beyond expectations of the public, parents and students. The decorations beautifully transformed the space and seating comfortably accommodated the very large crowd in attendance.

Following the parent dance the community center was cleared and prom 2025 commenced until 11:00 pm.

Post prom was held in the high school gym into the early hours of the morning entertaining FHS students and dates with prizes games, inflatables and snacks.

Fun was had by all who attended.