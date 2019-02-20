Home / Faith Independent / FHS students serve as legislative page during 2019 session
Photo courtesy Kelly Fees Community News Service Photo

FHS students serve as legislative page during 2019 session

Wed, 02/20/2019 - 1:09pm admin

Two Faith High School Students were offered the opportunity to serve as Senate Page during this 2019 legislative session.
    Each year High School students from across the state are able to participate in this program. While serving on the Senate floor students are able to see first hand how our government works at the state level.
    Kodi Fees is a senior at Faith High School and served as a Senate page during this session in Pierre, SD. Kodi was sponsored by Senator Gary Cammack, R of Union Center, South Dakota.
    Kodi is the daughter of Jesse and Kelly Fees, Opal, South Dakota.
    Faith High School junior Denim Varland also served as a page in the Senate during the current legislative session in Pierre. He was sponsored by Sen. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center. Denim is the son of Kathi and Donn Varland, rural Faith, South Dakota.     
    Denim said he hoped to use the opportunity to learn more about how the government process works.

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

