FHS weight room, transformed by community sharing in heavy lifting

The weight room at Faith School is nearing completion. This is in no small part to the community members and surrounding areas efforts to envision this space and find a way to make it happen.

A very successful fundraiser was held several months ago to make this dream a reality. An auction was held which boasted a substantial amount of noteworthy items. The Faith area community and those who use social media came together far and wide to bid on auction items or donate funds to the project.

Funds were used for renovations, replacing the floor with appropriate material, and of course equipment.

A donation was made in honor of former FHS Alum Travis Dupper, to be used in purchasing one of the half racks. As you can see in the photo to the right, the top of the half rack reads, “In Memory of Travis Dupper.”

FHS Alum Tyson Donovan and company installed the new flooring complete with an orange Longhorn logo.

While the weight room stands ready(minus a few finishing touches) for students at Faith School to utilize, future plans include community use of the facility. More information will be provided regarding this as it becomes available.