FHS athletes compete at 2021 State Track Meet

The Faith High School track team had 13 athletes who attended the SD State Track Meet in Rapid City, SD this last weekend.

The event spanning 2 days saw student athletes from across the state come together to compete against each other in many events. Some of the events went so long into the day, awards had to be given the next day!

Athletes on Faith’s team represented their full team and community well during the State Meet.

Gabe Bushong competed in the Boys Shot Put, placing 14th.

Joel Gifford placed 25th in the Boys 100 Meter Dash.

Jackson Schauer placed 6th in the Boys Pole Vault.

Corbin Mackaben placed 7th in the Boys Pole Vault and 7th in the Boys Triple Jump.

Tyson Selby competed in the Boys 110 Meter Hurdles placing 6th and in the Boys 300 Meter Hurdles placing 15th.

Shada Selby placed 17th in the Girls 100 Meter Dash.

Ariah Engel also competed in the Girls 100 Meter Dash placing 18th overall.

Kambelle Schauer placed 10th in the Girls Pole Vault.

Tandee Nelson and Elora Gould also competed in the Girls Pole Vault event.

The boys competed in two relay races. In the Boys 4x200 Meter Relay, Tyson Selby, Matthew Gray, Joey Richardson, and Joel Gifford placed 19th. In the Boys 4x400 Meter Relay, Tyson Selby, Joey Richardson, Jackson Schauer, and Joel Gifford placed 14th overall.

This FHS track season was a great one with 40 students participating. A huge difference from last year when the season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The team had three seniors; Tyson Selby, Joel Gifford, and Ariah Engel who all enjoyed their last season at FHS and competing at the State Track Meet.

Congratulations to all!