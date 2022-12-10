FHS Oral Interp winners

Kaia Day and Melody Ilesanmi competed at the Sturgis Invitational Oral Interp. Competition Saturday, October 8, 2022. Melody placed 3rd in poetry and Kaia placed 2nd in storytelling.

Coach Alison Grueb is very proud of these two FHS Longhorns for doing such a great job at their first competition. The team has three members in total with Bridgett Lemmel.

Oral Interp is fairly new to the Faith School as the last team to compete was several years ago. To join the Oral Interp. team you must be in grades 7 - 12 with positive grades. There are seven categories to compete in boasting sub categories of Novice (1st year or Jr. High) and Varsity. During competition each team member must perform their piece three separate times to receive a score average used to determine overall placing in the competition.

The FHS team will be traveling to Mobridge for Districts in November and hopefully on to Regions in Pierre and State in Mitchell later this year.

Good Luck Longhorns, and congratulations to you for seizing the opportunity to broaden your horizons.