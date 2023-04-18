FHS Quiz Bowl team places second in exciting day of competition

The Faith High School Quiz Bowl team accompanied by coach Mrs. Angela King traveled to Lemmon, SD, for the annual KBJM Quiz Bowl Tournament.

At the end of a long day of competition the Faith team brought home second place in the competition falling only to the Lemmon team throughout the day.

Match one of the day brought Faith against Grant County, ND, which Faith easily won.

After a short break Faith was matched against the Mott-Regent, ND, team. Again Faith won the match with quite a large score gap.

The afternoon session brought Faith and Lemmon teams together for a nail biter of a competition including a break to recalculate scores. Lemmon won with a score difference of only 5 points.

The Championship matches with a double elimination began with Faith winning over Mott-Regent, ND, sending Faith into the Championship round. Once again Faith and Lemmon faced off to determine 1st and 2nd place for the year. It was a hard fought battle ending with Lemmon taking 1st and placing Faith respectively in 2nd.

The competition was broadcast on KBJM radio and had a livestream option as well.

Faith team, your community is proud of you and your amazing wealth of knowledge!