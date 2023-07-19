Firecracker Open July 4th, hosted by Northshore Golf Club draws large group of golfers

Thirty-one golfers converged at the Northshore Golf Course on July 4th to compete in teams of four vying for first place and a year of bragging rights.

Looking back at last year’s event there are a few familiar faces in the top three places. Brad Lemmel moved from the second place team in 2022 to the first place team this year and Melinda Selby moved up from the third place team in 2022 to the first place team in 2023. Caden Selby held steady in second place, while Jhett Williams secured his spot on the thrid place team for the second year in a row. Travis Grueb moved up one spot from the third place team in 2022 to second in 2023.

Regardless of placing in the top 3 or not, everyone had a great time golfing, visiting and winning prizes.

Wanting to participate in the Firecracker Open? The event is held on July 4th each year at the Northshore Golf Course across from Durkee Lake.

The course is open and ready for you to get a little practice in before next year’s event!