First National Bank believes in Faith Area Community Foundation’s mission to sustain rural way of life

First National Bank of Faith and Philip, SD believe in the Faith Area Community Foundation(FACF) so much so, that they presented the FACF with a check for $25,000.00 for the Community Savings Account(CSA). Bank President Ray Smith said, “First National Bank has always been supportive of community projects such as this and are very happy to donate to Faith’s CSA.” Ray has seen first hand how a CSA through the South Dakota Community Foundation makes a huge impact on a community. Philip established a CSA with the South Dakota Community Foundation several years ago. Ray went on to say, “Several projects have been completed with the assistance of this fund, including a handicap accessible fishing dock at a local lake. The Fire Department provided the labor and received grant funding from the Philip Area CSA to complete the project our community will enjoy for years.”

The FACF was formed in December 2018 and accepted a challenge from the South Dakota Community Foundation to raise $200,000 in three years. After the $200,000 has been raised, the South Dakota Community Foundation will award the FACF another $50,000 in permanently endowed funds. Interest generated from the Community Savings Account (CSA) is distributed to local organizations/groups through a simple application process, to aid in their specific causes to maintain and improve this great rural community for years to come.

To date the FACF have reached 20 percent of the overall goal.

Scott Gray, Branch Manager of First National Bank in Faith, believes, “This CSA will forever give back to the Faith Area through the South Dakota Community Foundation’s skillful investment of our funds. This donation shows First National Bank’s commitment to our large rural community now and in the future. Just as our ancestors made the commitment to develop this land and community all those years ago, we now have the unique opportunity to secure future generations the ability to experience rural living with a resource to help continually preserve and grow our community.”