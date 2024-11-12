Home / Faith Independent / First National Bank in Faith and First National Agency host fundraising auction with great success

First National Bank in Faith and First National Agency host fundraising auction with great success

Wed, 12/11/2024 - 10:27am admin
Many local businesses and organizations generously donated decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces that were on display the week before the event.
The evening began with a social followed by the live auction for a large crowd ready to bid for a worthy organization.
All proceeds of the auction were donated to the local Ladies Medical Organization, which provides lifesaving medical equipment and devices for our community and the surrounding area. 
First National Bank and First Nationall Agency employees did a wonderful job of hosting the event. 
 

 

