First National Bank in Faith welcomes new employee

First National Bank in Faith recently welcomed a new employee. Kaylee Grueb accepted a full time teller position and in doing so moved with her family to Faith. Kaylee shares a bit about herself and connection to Faith.

“I grew up on a farm near Chancellor, SD and graduated High School in Parker, SD.

I attended College at the University of Sioux Falls with a Criminal Justice and Sociology degree.

I moved to Rapid City in 2009 and worked at Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center and transferred to Pennington County Jail in 2011. That is where I met Trevor Grueb.

We married in 2013 and lived in Black Hawk, SD.

In 2015 I switched jobs from working for Pennington County to working for the state of South Dakota as a Parole Agent in Rapid City, SD where I supervised up to 95 parolees who were releasing from prison for the past 8 years.

We have 2 boys, Turner (age 6) entering 1st grade, and Karter (age 8) entering 3rd grade.

We are excited to live the small town life in Faith!”

Be sure to say hi and welcome the Grueb family to Faith when you see them.