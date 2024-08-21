Home / Faith Independent / First National Bank & First National Agency in Faith school supply drive
First National Bank & First National Agency in Faith school supply drive

Wed, 08/21/2024 - 11:59am admin
Jami Delbridge
The First National Bank in Faith and First National Agency school supply drive was a success. 
The generous donations from members of the community and our bank employees is very much appreciated. The focus of a students day should be learning and growing not worrying about whether or not they have what they need. This drive allowed us to provide an abundance of materials for children that are in need  of assistance in the Faith School District. We want all children to be able to start the school year out with what they need. 
First National Bank in Faith and First National Agency appreciate everyone that donated money or supplies to make this school supply drive a possibility. It is truly inspiring when the community comes together to take care of one another.

