Five Faith Volunteer Firefighter’s successfully complete Firefighter 1 & 2 certifications

Faith Volunteer Fire Department (FVFD) recently had five of their volunteer firefighters successfully complete certifications of Firefighter 1 and Firefighter 2. These certifications are for Structure fires. These five now join five previously certified FVFD members.

Glenn Palmer, Joe Taylor, Brian Totten, Jade Mortenson and Lenae Hulm completed this rigorous training over a period of approximately 9 months. The course, which is approximately thirty-six different units included online training, as well as numerous classroom hours in review. There were two tests administered by the Fire Marshal and ten different performance competencies performed and signed off on, as well as five of them completed in the Skills Competencies test. These dedicated volunteers also attended the North West Fire District School in Isabel to finish the live fire practical test on a propane tree.

These volunteer firefighters have two hundred plus hours invested in their instruction and course completions.

Upon the successful completion of the certification, each crew member received a full set of bunker gear. This gear was purchased through generous donations received locally, including the Annual Pancake breakfast held each year during the Faith Stock Show and Rodeo.

It truly does take everyone to keep this rural community moving forward. Every little bit adds up to ensure those who commit to helping others at a moments notice are prepared to do so safely with the best outcome possible.

Everyone at the Faith Volunteer Fire Department are very proud of the work these volunteers have put into this certification.