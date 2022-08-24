Home / Faith Independent / Football season begins with Faith Longhorns vs. Dupree Tigers
Football season begins with Faith Longhorns vs. Dupree Tigers

Wed, 08/24/2022
The Faith Longhorn football season kicked off last Thursday night with a home game, hosting the Dupree Tigers.
Both Longhorns and Tigers battled through the first half and headed into half time with a zero - zero score.
The second half of the game was much more exciting where the scoreboard was concerned. Tigers were the first to score lighting a fire under the Longhorns, who answered back. Final score for the game came to 14 - 13 with Longhorns capturing their first win of the season.
Congratulations team and coaches!
The Longhorns will host the Newell Irrigators this Friday, August 26th at 7:00 pm. Good luck Longhorns! Your hometown crowd will be cheering.

 

