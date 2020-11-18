Gifford selected to 2020 All State 9B Football team

Faith High School Longhorn Joel Gifford has been selected and named to the 2020 All State 9B Football team. Joel was selected for the position of Linebacker.

Joel is a senior at Faith and just completed his final season on the high school gridiron with a second round playoff game against the Dell Rapid/St. Mary Cardinals.

Joel has been playing football on the field since the 7th grade. He has played several different positions growing up including Middle Linebacker, Tailback, Punter, Punt Return, Kicker, and Kick Return. His favorite has been Middle Linebacker.

Joel has had an impressive senior year of football. Defensively He has made 137 tackles, completed 3 quarterback sacks, and had 3 fumble recoveries. These stats are being highlighted as Joel was selected to the All State Football team as Linebacker. Joel also kicked, punted, and kick returned for the Longhorns this season.

While 2020 has not gone as anyone could have planned or even guessed, Joel along with his Longhorn teammates agree it has been great to be able to play as many games as they were able and represent FHS Longhorns.