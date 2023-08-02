Gray celebrates National Signing Day with commitment to BHSU

Matthew Gray celebrated National Signing Day with his FHS Football coaches, school staff, teammates and parents who watched with pride and excitement as he signed his letter of intent to play Football at BHSU in the linebacker position this fall when the 2023 season begins. Matthew plans to pursue a biology degree with an emphasis on wildlife management while at BHSU. “We looked at a lot of schools. The BHSU coaching staff stood out above the rest. They are professional yet personable. It’s just a great fit,” said Gray.

Matthew’s parents Scott and Merrijane are extremely proud of their son. “He has worked very hard and has been very dedicated to his goals that he set for himself as a football player. Matthew has wanted to play college football since he was little. Seeing his dream realized through his dedication and the effort of his coaches working with him through the years is really something,” said Scott. “Matthew is a good role model to the younger kids. He has shown them what hard work and believing in your dreams can do.” Merrijane added, “I like to thank him for letting me continue to be a football mom.”

As Matthew transitions from orange&black to green&gold he will surely feel the effects of Longhorn pride as the community cheers for him on the field and his continued success at BHSU.