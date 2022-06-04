Groves to play at SD All-Star high school basketball doubleheader

The rosters have been announced for the boys and girls South Dakota All-Star high school basketball doubleheader.

Girls White Team

Kaycee Groves, Faith

Kennadi Buchholz, DeSmet

Mya Knippling, Chamberlain

Josie Hill, Rapid City Central

Jayda McNabb, Rapid City Stevens

Stevi Fallis, Red Cloud

Maleighya Estes, White River

Addy Kramer, West Central

Emilee Boyer, Harrisburg

Morgan Fiedler, Aberdeen Roncalli

Coach: John Hess, Wall

Asst: Wade Ginsbach, Hill City

All-star games are scheduled for Friday, April 15 and will feature the top seniors in girls and boys basketball as selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. The girls play at 7 p.m., while the boys tip at 8:30 p.m. The SDBBCA will present multiple awards during the games including the 2022 Boys and Girls Player of the Year. Player of the Year candidates will be highlighted throughout the week of April 10-15.

Tickets will be available at the door the day of the event. The games will be live-streamed and available for purchase at the Sanford Pentagon portal.