Groves to play at SD All-Star high school basketball doubleheader
The rosters have been announced for the boys and girls South Dakota All-Star high school basketball doubleheader.
Girls White Team
Kaycee Groves, Faith
Kennadi Buchholz, DeSmet
Mya Knippling, Chamberlain
Josie Hill, Rapid City Central
Jayda McNabb, Rapid City Stevens
Stevi Fallis, Red Cloud
Maleighya Estes, White River
Addy Kramer, West Central
Emilee Boyer, Harrisburg
Morgan Fiedler, Aberdeen Roncalli
Coach: John Hess, Wall
Asst: Wade Ginsbach, Hill City
All-star games are scheduled for Friday, April 15 and will feature the top seniors in girls and boys basketball as selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. The girls play at 7 p.m., while the boys tip at 8:30 p.m. The SDBBCA will present multiple awards during the games including the 2022 Boys and Girls Player of the Year. Player of the Year candidates will be highlighted throughout the week of April 10-15.
Tickets will be available at the door the day of the event. The games will be live-streamed and available for purchase at the Sanford Pentagon portal.