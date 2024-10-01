Harding County wins one, loses one over the Longhorns
Wed, 01/10/2024 - 10:29am admin
The Faith Community Center was the host site for a double header for the Longhorns and the Harding County Ranchers on Saturday, January 6th, 2024.
The JV came up short in their quest for a win. Harding County had a small lead at the end of the first quarter and took the win. The Longhorns pulled within 2 points in the third quarter but the Ranchers increased their lead at the end. Krece Halligan led the Longhorns with 31 big points. Tace Berglund added 14, and pulled down 9 rebounds.
The Longhorns took a ten point lead in the first quarter of the varsity game and gained momentum as the game went on. Faith had four players scoring double digits. Caden Selby led the team with 20 points, followed by Jackson Schauer with 14, and Klayte McLellan and Tucker Miller both had 10. Tucker pulled down 8 rebounds, and Jackson had 7.