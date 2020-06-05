Harland Groves cited for Academic Excellence

The best and brightest from the Class of 2020 are being recognized for their academic achievements during their high school career.

Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the 30th Annual Academic Excellence Luncheon was cancelled.

However, Gov. Kristi Noem and the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) set out to honor the nearly 200 students, who were identified as the top one percent of their senior class, from the state’s public, private and tribal schools, to celebrate their academic accomplishments.

Students designated as thier districts honoree(s) received a certificate, letter signed by Gov. Noem and a South Dakota pin.

In her letter to the honorees, Gov. Noem noted she was “proud of you for your hard work and dedication to your academic career.”

“You are part of a special group of young people,” Gov. Noem wrote. “Your class will make the best of a tough situation and will strengthen our state with your talents and perseverance.”

ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany added that while it was disappointing to not be able to hold the luncheon it was still an honor to commend the students for their excellence in academics.

“This is clearly a group of students that have excelled in the classroom and beyond,” Pogany said. “Each one of these future leaders deserves special recognition for their academic accomplishments.”

A list of honorees is attached in an Excel spreadsheet and can also be downloaded in a PDF format by clicking here. If students are not listed, the district did not submit an honoree. Unfortunately, due to the cancellation of the event, photos of the student and Gov. Noem are not available, as they were in previous years.

