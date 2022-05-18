Historic Preservation grant awarded to the Minneapolis Brewing Company Warehouse

The Minneapolis Brewing Company Warehouse in Faith recently received a matching grant from the South Dakota State Historical Society, as announced by Ted M. Spencer, State Historic Preservation Officer.

“This historic preservation grants program is designed to encourage restoration or rehabilitation of historic properties and is one more way we can promote and protect our history and culture,” said Spencer.

The grants are awarded through the State Historical Society’s Deadwood Fund grant program. Funding for the program is from a portion of the Deadwood gaming revenue earmarked by state law for historic preservation projects throughout the state. The program is administered by the society’s State Historic Preservation Office at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre.

The Minneapolis Brewing Company Warehouse, located off Highway 212, was awarded a $20,000 Deadwood Fund grant to assist in the replacement of wood siding and roof shingles.

Built in 1911, the building is wood clad with an asphalt shingled roof. The warehouse is split into three sections and includes two small loading docks. The warehouse stored beer on the first floor after being brought in by rail. Ice was also harvested from local ponds and cut into rectangular pieces and stored on the second floor, the ice was covered in sawdust to keep cold.

The Minneapolis Brewing Company Warehouse was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in January 2001.

The following projects also recently received grants to supplement their work:

• De Smet (Kingsbury County): The Kingsbury County Courthouse, built 1889; received $20,000 to assist with tuckpointing work and masonry repairs.

• Lake Preston (Kingsbury County): Lake Preston Museum, built 1908; received $6,000 to assist in replacing unstable wood, painting, and tuckpointing work.

• Dell Rapids (Minnehaha County): Rose Stone Inn, built 1908; received $20,000 to assist in repointing work, repairing a wood porch, repairing cement basement stairs, and window restoration.

• Lake Andes (Charles Mix County): Lake Andes Carnegie Library, built 1911; received $12,000 to assist in repointing work, repairs to cement stairs, and the replacement of the front door and frame.

These new recipients represent a total award amount of $78,000.

Deadwood Fund grants are awarded twice a year, with grant application deadlines of Feb. 1 and Oct. 1. They are reviewed at the spring and winter meetings of the State Historical Society's board of trustees. For more information on the Deadwood Fund grant program, contact the State Historic Preservation Office at the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Drive, Pierre, SD 57501-2217; telephone (605) 773-3458; or website history.sd.gov/Preservation.