Holloway retires as South Dakota Brand Inspector

What may have started out as a normal Monday morning for most, brought a moment of pause for friends, family, and co-workers of Jim Holloway as they pictured the Sale Barn without Jim at his desk or out in the back pens on the eve of his retirement. Yes, you read that correctly. After 62 years as a South Dakota Brand Board Inspector, Jim Holloway worked his last sale on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Many guests filled the Faith VFW Monday night in honor of Jim’s 6 plus decades of commitment to the livestock industry. Among those in attendance were current Faith Livestock owners, Mason Dietterle and Dace Harper, former owners, Scott and Gary Vance, and fellow SD Brand Board Inspectors.

As the saying goes, “old habits are hard to quit.” It wouldn’t be surprising to see Jim around the sale barn, especially on a Monday.

If you see Jim, don’t hesitate to say hi. He might just have time for a visit and a few great stories from years past!