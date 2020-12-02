Holloways retire after 50 years

After 50 years of serving the community of Faith through First National Bank, Jim and Iverne Holloway have decided to trade punching the clock each day at the bank for enjoying retirement and forgetting the clock all together.

First National Bank in Faith, hosted a retirement party for the Holloway’s on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in the bank lobby. The afternoon was complete with family, friends, bank patrons, staff, and former staff stopping by to wish Jim and Iverne well.

Daughter Glenda baked and decorated a beautiful cake in their honor, enjoyed by all. Jim and Iverne were presented a wonderful Frederic Remington bronze statue of “Coming Through The Rye,” by Branch Manager, Scott Gray on behalf of First National Bank, as a way to show their appreciation of Holloway’s 50 years of dedication.

Jim and Iverne both agree they have seen many changes in the last 50 years in Faith and the bank.

The bank on the corner we see in Faith today has had many changes over the years. The original bank opened its doors at this location in 1910 as Farmers State Bank. This building had many upgrades over the years. In 1970 the decision was made to demolish the building on the corner and rebuild to accommodate technology, customers, and growth well into the future. The commission was completed in 10 months.

Jim reminisced about one particular moment in the bank’s history everyone listening found very interesting.

The summer of 1970 found Jim working the night shift at the bank. Night shift? How could they build at night, you might ask?

“Well, let me tell you,” Jim says with a twinkle in his eye. “I came to work every night that summer to guard the safe which was situated in front of the window inside the temporary bank while the new one was being built. I would sleep in front of the safe with my pistol reading to greet anyone who dared getting to close to the safe during the night.”

Jim also remembers coming to work one night that summer and finding the safe slightly ajar. He placed a phone call to then bank president Bruce Birkeland who came to check the safe for foul play. Finding none, he sealed it up and let Jim get to work! As they say. All is well that ends well.