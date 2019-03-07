Independent Insurance Agents of South Dakota presents check to Faith Ambulance Service

Independent Insurance Agents of South Dakota were proud to deliver a $2,500 Trusted Choice grant check to the volunteers of Faith Ambulance Service at their summer picnic on Tuesday evening. Faith Ambulance Service consists of 11 volunteers and covers a total of 2,390 square miles, responding to approximately 157 calls last year. The grant money will go towards purchasing a Physio Life Pak to monitor patient’s vitals enroute to the hospital.

IIASD is awarding four EMS grants this year – two each West River and East River. Nominations must be submitted through a local independent insurance agency. Butler Insurance Agency of Faith was the nominating agency and Karen Butler, Owner/Agent joined Carolyn Hofer, IIASD Executive Director, to award the grant check.

IIASD recognizes the great value EMS volunteers provide to protect lives and the time and dedication it takes to train and care for those emergency situations. We thank Faith Ambulance Service for their service.