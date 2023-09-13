Irean Jordan celebrates 100 years

Lifelong Faith area resident Irean Jordan celebrated her 100th Birthday last Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the Faith Legion Hall with her family and friends. Irean turned 100 on September 3, which means she had 100 years and 7 days of life experience to share with everyone at the party! One Hundred plus people gathered together for the milestone occasion.

In addition to raising her family, Irean has spent an exceptional amount of time over the years dedicated to the Faith area, with an emphasis on the history. She has worked hard to preserve as much as she could for future generations to see and understand just how the prairie was shaped into what we have and will continue to call home here in western South Dakota.

Ever the avid scrapbooker, Irean has authored multiple publications about the Faith area including one about her father titled, “Matt the Wolfer.” She has also recently been featured on SDPBS as an area historian. The segment can be viewed on YouTube by searching: SDPB Memories of the depression and the dust bowl with Irean Jordan of Faith|Dakota Life.