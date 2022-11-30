It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Faith

It sure is starting to look quite festive around Faith as we are just one day away from December!

The City crew have been working hard to get all of the decorations placed along Main Street and Highway 212 for all to enjoy this next month. The City Park has also received a holiday makeover with lights, decor and a nativity set complete with hay in the manger.

City residents have begun stringing lights, hanging ornaments, and decor outdoors brightening the holiday season.

You may be pleasantly surprised by how spirited it looks around town with a drive after dark the next few weeks.

Also, keep a watchful eye to the sky as Santa will be visiting Faith mid December to visit with all of the area kids and add their Christmas wishlists to his elves busy schedule.

As always, tis’ the season to remember kindness and grace are two gifts that spark a continual ripple of good tidings and joy to each as they are received and passed along. What a great way to start the new year as we come ever closer to ringing in 2023.

Now all we need is snow full of moisture to complete the season!