It takes a village... to keep the season bright

We’ve all heard, It takes a village... and this year in Faith a special Christmas village is helping keep the season bright!

Dr. Carol Pratt has donated her and her late husband Jay’s Christmas village to the City of Faith as a way to share their love of Christmas with the Faith area community.

How does one amass such a large collection? Time, thoughtfulness and a lot of Christmases! It all started in the early 90’s when Carol admired a store display. Christmas morning the first piece of the village was under the tree with her name on it. Through the years it became a tradition to purchase each other additional pieces as Christmas gifts. Through their shared love of Christmas and each other, this beautiful Christmas display was created over a span of 20 years.

The Christmas village is set up inside the Prairie Oasis Mall for all to enjoy this holiday season. The large windows of the Methodist Church Youth Group room work prefectly for viewing the display. Wendy Blunt, Kris Escott, and Kristy Spencer worked together to set up the display, taking time to make sure the scene was set just right with a snowy backdrop. Many of the pieces have lights, sound, movement and one has a water feature. The carnival rides are especially intricate and fun to watch as they spin round.

Dr. Pratt has also donated the lighted Nativity scene that is set up on the corner of the City Park facing Main Street. A wonderful reminder of the reason for the season.

As Christmas draws near and the hustle and bustle take hold, make time for a drive around town. You’ll see the Christmas lights strung with care, the Nativity scene, this beautiful, whimsical Christmas village and don’t forget while you are in the Mall to visit the Georgia Feist Santa display, showcasing another vast collection of Christmas cheer for all to enjoy!