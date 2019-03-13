Jackson Schauer to compete in National Free Throw Contest

Rapid City, SD – The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Region 2 (which consists of Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota) Semi-Final “HOOP SHOOT”® free throw shooting contest was held at West Middle School Gym, in Rapid City, South Dakota, Saturday, March 9, 2019.

The regional contest began at 1:00 p.m. The event was open to the public at no charge.

Each contestant was given up to five warm-up shots and then shot 10 for score. When all contestants in the age category had completed the first round of 10, the contestants returned to the line, in the same shooting order, and shot 15 more for score, making a total of 25 shots for score. No warm-ups were allowed in the second round. Ties were broken by shoot-offs conducted in rounds of five until a winner was decided.

Having already tasted glory in local, district, and state competitions, Jackson Schauer on Saturday, March 9, 2019, wowed the crowd at the Elks “Hoop Shoot” Northwest Central Regional Championship. Jackson the 13 year-old son of Doug and Amie Schauer, demonstrated accuracy from the penalty line well beyond his years and brought honor to his hometown of Faith.

Representing Deadwood Elks Lodge # 508, Jackson, a student at Faith School, sank 23 out of 25 free throws in the 12 to 13 year-old Boys Division, making him, a true standout in the field of more than 3 million boys and girls, ages 8-13 , who have participated in the contest throughout the United States since last fall. The Champions will travel with their parents, courtesy of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, to Chicago, Illinois---the National headquarters of the Elks organization---to be among the 72 top youngsters vying for the chance to claim one of six national trophies awarded at the Elks “Hoop Shoot” National Free Throw Contest, April 25-28, 2019. A great showing in the national championship will not only earn the Champs a place in Elks “Hoop Shoot” history, but also land their names inscribed on a plaque in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Trophies were presented at the Awards Banquet at the Rapid City Elks Lodge #1187.

Jackson was also the winner of the boys Cam Cronk Best of the Best trophy, which is the award for the overall best free throw shooters of the day.

Send Jackson an e-Greeting! Friends, family, community, school, and Lodge members can send a message to their favorite National Finalist in Chicago through e-Greetings!

Anyone can go online, choose a Finalist, and write them a personal message/words of encouragement. The Elks National Foundation reviews each message then prints a booklet for each Finalist, which includes all the e-Greetings they received. Books will be distributed in Chicago at the Fan Zone during badge pick up. e-Greetings close Monday, April, 15, 2019. Send Jackson a message of encouragement and Faith community pride at enf.elks.org/greetings.

Now in its 47th year, the Elks “Hoop Shoot” Free Throw Contest has seen millions of participants since its inception, making it the largest co-educational youth sports program in the nation. Funded entirely by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, the Elks “Hoop Shoot” Free Throw Contest has served as a testing ground for sports legends Cleveland Cavaliers’ Trajan Langdon, WNBA 2001 Rookie of the Year Jackie Stiles of the former Portland Fire, Iowa Hawkeye’s head coach Steve Alford, Olympic gold medalist and former Golden State Warriors Chris Mullin, former North Carolina State star Jennifer Howard, and former Chicago White Sox third-baseman Chris Snopek.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is a patriotic and philanthropic fraternal organization with nearly 1 million members in more than 1,800 communities.