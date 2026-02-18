Jackson Schauer leads Eagles’ big rally vs. Metro State

As every sports fan in the region knows by now, Chadron State College redshirt freshman Jackson Schauer of Faith, S.D., came off the bench with 12 ½ minutes left in the first half and sank four of five 3-pointers, giving him 12 of CSC’s 28 points at halftime against Metro State in the Chicoine Center on Feb. 12, 2026.

Schauer did not play in the first five minutes of the second half, and was always guarded closely when he returned, but he was hot and made four of five treys in the second half and was eight of 11 from behind the arc for the game. He also sank two clutch free throws with 15 seconds left for a game-high 26 points.

As far as has been determined, Schauer is just the third Chadron State player to make eight 3-pointers in a game.

The Eagle trailed the Roadrunners 42-21 with 2:56 left in the first half before Schauer hit his last two treys of the half. CSC was still behind 45-29 at intermission.

Other Eagles warmed up in the second half while Schauer also did his share and the Eagles notched a rousing victory.

There’s more to Jackson Schauer’s story. He had seen action in 21 of the Eagles’ 22 games entering the Metro State clash, had scored 71 points and was 15 of 49 on 3-point shots for 30.6%.

He had demonstrated that he can be a long range threat. For instance, he made three of six such shots against Adams State on Jan. 15 and three of four versus Colorado Christian on Feb. 5 while playing rather sparingly both times.

Since the Eagles have several more experienced guards, they usually get most of the playing time. But one of them was ill, so Schauer got more time on the court. It paid off.

No doubt about it, Schauer proved in high school that he can play the game. He is Faith High School’s all-time scoring leader with 1,812 points and was a candidate for South Dakota’s Mr. Basketball as a senior in 2023-24. His mother said by phone Monday that she believes six was his single game 3-point high for the Longhorns.

Now, he’s something of a celebrity at Chadron State. Three-point shooting can be fickle. Eagles’ fans will be hoping that Jackson Schauer has more good fortune from long distance during his next three years at CSC.

Here’s some history about the shot at Chadron State. It is dominated by Russ Crafton, who played guard 3 ½ years for the Eagles in the early 90s.

Crafton set the CSC record for most 3-pointers in 92-93 when he was 12 of 15 at Adams State during the Eagles’ 116-106 victory.

Californian Theo Donley also was 8 of 11 from 3-point range for the Eagles during a 97-96 nail-biter over Johnson and Wales in Denver in 07-08.

Jeremy Wissing made all seven of his 3-point shots against South Dakota Tech in 02-03 for another accuracy record.

More recently, Isaac Wyatt canned 7 of 10 shots from behind the arc in 2022 against Ecclesia College from Arkansas.

Now, Jackson Schauer has made eight of 11.