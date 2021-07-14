Johnson announces winners of 2021 Congressional Student Art Competition

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced three South Dakota student artist winners for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.

Elora Gould, a rising sophomore from Faith High School is the first-place winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for South Dakota. Her pencil and charcoal artwork, “To Have Slept in a Hollow,” will be on exhibit in the Cannon Tunnel at the U.S. Capitol, along with the winning artwork from other congressional districts for the next year.

Second-place was awarded to Sarah Poncelow, a junior from Wessington Springs High School. Her drawing, “Team Bond,” will be displayed in Johnson’s Washington office for the next year.

Hannah Hofer of Colton was also recognized with an Honorable Mention. Her artwork, “Nigrum Panthera,” will be displayed at Johnson’s Sioux Falls office for the next year. Hofer is home-schooled and will be going into her senior year.

“I am always impressed by the talent of young artists across South Dakota,” said Johnson. “I want to thank all of the students who submitted artwork for the competition as well as the art teachers and parents who helped them. There were so many impressive submissions this year we had to choose three winners instead of two. Congratulations to Elora, Sarah, and Hannah on representing South Dakota with their wonderful artwork.”

The Congressional Art Competition is sponsored by Johnson’s office in partnership with the South Dakota Arts Council. The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982, providing members of Congress with an opportunity to recognize artistic talent in their home districts.

The South Dakota Arts Council, an office of the South Dakota Department of Tourism, is a state agency serving South Dakotans and their communities through the arts with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the State of South Dakota.