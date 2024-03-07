King celebrates 10 years with South Dakota Department of Transportation

Jesse King, lifelong resident of Faith, South Dakota, recently received recognition for 10 years of service working for the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The beginning of this 10 year adventure started with a summer seasonal help job with the SDDOT site at Faith, which transitioned to full time Highway Maintenance Worker that fall in 2014.

Jesse has the privilege to operate the Art DeKnikker plow that was dedicated and added to the fleet in 2022 as a result of the annual SDDOT Plow Naming Contest held each year. The name of the plow was chosen in honor of Jesse’s grandfather-in-law Art DeKnikker who worked and retired from the SDDOT in Faith many years ago. That family connection is not lost on Jesse or his wife and children. “It’s sort of a family tradition working for the SDDOT,” shares Lorrie King.

Did you know the SDDOT holds a bi-annual Roadeo? It’s true! The competition consists of an obstacle course and precision driving contest. Jesse was the winner for the Rapid City, West River Region in 2022. He will hopefully retain his title in the upcoming competition in 2024.

Jesse shares, “I work with great people and the job is never boring. You can’t ask for much more than that.”

Jarvis Palmer the Lead at the Faith site says, “Jesse is a great employee. This job takes all of us here working together and communicating clearly to keep the roads open and safe for people as they travel to their destinations. We are proud that Jesse is part of our team.”