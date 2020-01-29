Home / Faith Independent / Lady Longhorns 2020 Little Moreau Conference Tournament Champions
Photo courtesy Amie Schauer

Lady Longhorns 2020 Little Moreau Conference Tournament Champions

Wed, 01/29/2020 - 10:36am admin
The Faith Lady Longhorns prevailed in a three day battle for the honor of bringing home the LMC Tournament Championship title. 
The Longhorns played each game with precision and poise as they met their opponents on the court. The Longhorns started each game with a lead and kept on scoring, finishing each game with impressive scores. * See page 8 for more details of each game in the tournament and photos of the LMC All Tourney team.

