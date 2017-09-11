Lady Longhorns advance to Sweet 16!

While the ghouls and goblins roamed the street on Tuesday, October 31st the Faith Lady Longhorns volleyball team began their march toward the State Volleyball Tournament by downing the Dupree Tigers in Region 8 second round action 25-13, 25-14, and 25-20. Serving aces for the Lady Horns were Ariah Engel-3, Brooke Lemmel-1, Jayden Shoemaker-1 and Allix Vance-1.



Thursday, November 2nd the Longhorns headed west to Newell where they would vie for one of two Region 8 qualifying spots against the hungry Lemmon Cowgirls. Coming out a little complacent the Lady Longhorns let the first set go the way of the Cowgirls 25-19. With their backs to the wall the Lady Horns responded, downing the Cowgirls in the next three sets 26-24, 25-20, and 25-14. Freshman Ariah Engel served 3 aces in the victory.



With the victory over Lemmon, the Lady Longhorns will advanced to the round of 16, facing the four seeded Philip Scotties. They beat the Scotties in five games to advance the State Tournament in Rapid City, November 16-18.



In other Region 8 qualifying action the Timber Lake Panthers knocked off the top seeded Harding County Ranchers and will travel to Huron to face the two seed Chester Area Flyers.