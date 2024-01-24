Lady Longhorns are 2024 West River Tournament Champions

Pictured - WRT Champions ... Back row: Head Coach Bryan Carmichael, Assistant Coach Cally Garrigan, Manager Braylie Heidler, Harlie Heidler, Whitnie Veit, TyAnn Mortenson, Kaylee Smith, Katelyn Totten, Assistant Coach Brooklyn Schauer, Statistician Melody Olugbenga and Assistant Coach Doug Schauer. Front row: April Ulrich, Brynlie Price, Raynee Jones, Tandee Nelson, Reagan Grueb, Kambelle Schauer, Jae’cyn Starr, Madelyn Garrigan and Ann Ulrich.

After a three day postponement the Faith Lady Longhorns basketball team brought home the championship trophy from the West River Tournament with a win over the Upton Bobcats. The final round, held in Newell instead of Rapid City, was postponed from Saturday, 13th, until Tuesday night, January 16th due to the extremely cold temperatures.

Neither team was able to capitalize on turnovers or steals in the first quarter, and great defense by both teams, but Faith took a small lead and were able to keep it. The coaches for both teams made some good adjustments throughout the game. Faith took a fairly big lead in the 2nd quarter. Upton outscored Faith in the 3rd and 4th quarter, but we had enough of a lead we were able to maintain it. The last few minutes of the final quarter got a little close though, with Faith winning by 4, 44-40.

TyAnn Mortenson was the only Lady Longhorn scoring in the double digits with 22 points. Upton had three players scoring double digits. One of the KDSJ Radio announcers said this was by far TyAnn’s best game of the tournament. The girls all played well and made some great plays.

Quarter scores:

Faith 10-28-39-44

Upton 6-15-32-40

Stats: Brynlie Price 2 rebs, 1 stl

Kambelle Schauer 5 pts, 2 rebs, 7 stls

TyAnn Mortenson 22 pts, 6 rebs, 2 stls

Jae’cyn Starr 3 pts, 4 rebs, 1 stl

Raynee Jones 5 pts, 3 rebs, 3 stls

Tandee Nelson 9 pts, 1 reb, 3 stls

Whitnie Veit 1 reb, 2 stls

Reagan Grueb 3 rebs, 2 stls