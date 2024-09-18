Lady Longhorns bring home championship from Philip Invitational Tournament

Another exciting season of Longhorn Volleyball is underway! The Lady Longhorns brought home the championship trophy from the Philip Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, September 14th, defeating each of the five teams they faced with speed and efficency.

The Lady Longhorns defeated White River 2-0 (25-12, 25-20) in their first game.

They won their second game against Kimball/White Lake 2-1 (25-11, 22-25, 25-19).

Game three had them facing off against Lyman which they won 2-0 (25-18, 25-16).

The semi-finals had the Lady Longhorns facing Bennett County for another win 2-0 (25-20, 25-14).

The Lady Longhorns defeated Harding County for the championship title, 2-1 (14-25, 25-2, 25-16).

TyAnn Mortenson and Kambelle Schauer were named to the All-Tournament Team.

The Lady Longhorns varsity team remains undefeated on the season. They will host Kadoka tomorrow, Thursday, 19th, starting with the C team at 5:00.