Lady Longhorns bring West River Tournament championship home second year in a row

The West River Tournament opened at Newell on Tuesday, January 14th with the Faith Lady Longhorns taking on the New Underwood Lady Tigers in their first game of the tournament. Faith took the lead in the first quarter and increased it as the game went on for the big win. Kambelle Schauer led the scoring with 16 points.

Quarter scores

Faith 9-20-27-46

New Underwood 2-11-18-21

Stats: Brynlie Price 1 reb

Kambelle Schauer 16 pts, 2 rebs, 6 stls

TyAnn Mortenson 6 pts, 5 rebs, 6 stls

Jae’cyn Starr 5 pts, 5 rebs, 2 stls

Ann Ulrich 1 stl

Raynee Jones 1 stl

Sawyer Simons 3 pts

Tandee Nelson 7 pts, 4 rebs, 3 stls

Katelyn Totten 3 pts, 1 reb

Whitnie Veit 7 rebs

Cashley King 1 reb

Kaylee Smith 6 pts, 3 rebs

Tayvin Pederson 1 reb

Bridger Frei 1 stl

Aspen Senn 1 reb

This win put them in the semi-finals against the Newell Lady Irrigators in Newell on Thursday, 16th. Faith took the lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Kambelle Schauer and TyAnn Mortenson both had 9 points, followed by Kaylee Smith with 8 points. Raynee Jones pulled down 10 big rebounds for the Lady Longhorns.

Quarter scores

Faith 9-26-32-47

Newell 1-7-12-20

Stats: Brynlie Price 1 stl

Kambelle Schauer 9 pts, 4 rebs, 1 stl

TyAnn Mortenson 9 pts, 7 rebs, 6 stls

Jae’cyn Starr 5 rebs

Ann Ulrich 3 pts

Raynee Jones 1 pt, 10 rebs, 2 stls

Sawyer Simons 1 reb

Tandee Nelson 5 pts, 4 rebs, 2 stls

Katelyn Totten 5 pts, 6 rebs

Whitnie Veit 3 pts, 3 rebs, 1 stl

Cashley King 2 pts

Shaie Veit 2 pts, 2 rebs

Kaylee Smith 8 pts, 3 rebs, 1 stl

Tayvin Pederson 1 stl

Bridger Frei 1 reb

Aspen Senn 1 reb

The Lady Longhorns advanced to the championship game held in the ice arena at The Monument in Rapid City on Saturday, 18th, against the Upton Lady Bobcats. The Lady Longhorns held the Bobcats scoreless in the first quarter but the Bobcats fought back to tie it at the half. Faith took control of the game in the second half and claimed the championship title. TyAnn Mortenson led the scoring for the Lady Longhorns with 15 points, followed by Kambelle Schauer with 9. Schauer also had 9 steals on the night.

Quarter scores

Faith 10-13-33-43

Upton 0-13-21-30

Stats: Brynlie Price 3 pts, 2 rebs

Kambelle Schauer 9 pts, 2 rebs, 9 stls

TyAnn Mortenson 15 pts, 3 rebs, 4 stls

Jae’cyn Starr 2 rebs

Ann Ulrich 1 stl

Raynee Jones 1 reb, 4 stls

Tandee Nelson 2 pts, 4 rebs, 3 stls

Katelyn Totten 5 pts, 2 rebs

Whitnie Veit 5 pts, 4 rebs, 1 stl

Kaylee Smith 4 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl

In eighteen years of competition at the West River Tournament, the Lady Longhorns have been in the championship game 11 times and have won the championship game 9 times with consecutive wins these last two tournaments.