Lady Longhorns celebrate a memorable season

State B Tournament Stats

The Lady Longhorns opened their State B Tournament action with a big win over Wall, 54-34. The Ladies came out with the lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Faith had three players scoring in the double digits, Kaycee Groves and Cassidy Schuelke both with 15 points and TyAnn Mortenson with 14 on the night.

Quarter scores

Faith 11-31-43-54 Wall 7-16-25-34

Stats: Kambelle Schauer 8 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl; Katie Sheridan 2 pts; Kaycee Groves 15 pts, 5 rebs,1 asst, 6 stls; Jaysee Jones 1 asst, 2 stls; Cassidy Schuelke 15 pts, 3 rebs, 1 asst, 2 stls; Shada Selby 5 rebs, 1 asst, 1 stl; Tandee Nelson 1 stl; Reagan Grueb 1 reb; TyAnn Mortenson 14 pts, 8 rebs, 1 asst; Tristan Kennedy 1 reb

The win over Wall put them in the semi-finals facing a very competitive DeSmet team. This was the game of the tournament for the Lady Longhorns. The girls came from behind at the end of the first three quarters to tie it up at the end of regulation play and ended up going into two 4 minute overtimes but came up two points short at the end of play. Kaycee Groves was hot on shooting and scored 31 points and pulled down 10 big rebounds. TyAnn Mortenson added 10 to the score. This game got a little physical and some of our girls ended up with some injuries.

Quarter scores

Faith 7-18-30-38-46-50

DeSmet 16-24-29-38-46-52

Stats: Kambelle Schauer 1 stl; Katie Sheridan 2 pts, 1 reb; Kaycee Groves 31 pts, 10 rebs, 1 asst, 1 stl; Jaysee Jones 4 rebs, 2 assts, 1 stl; Cassidy Schuelke 7 pts, 7 rebs, 3 stls; Shada Selby 8 rebs; TyAnn Mortenson 10 pts, 7 rebs, 2 assts, 1 stl; Tristan Kennedy 1 reb, 1 asst

With some injuries from the previous night’s game, the Lady Longhorns came up against a strong Corsica/Stickney team for the third place trophy and had a tough time of it, but they never gave up, even though they came up short.

Quarter scores

Faith 8-24-38-50

Cor/Stickney 20-35-56-75

Stats: Kambelle Schauer 1 reb; Katie Sheridan 1 reb; Kaycee Groves 17 pts, 8 rebs, 2 stls; Tallyn Pederson 1 reb; Jaysee Jones 8 pts, 2 rebs, 1 stl; Kinley Kirkley 1 reb; Cassidy Schuelke 11 pts, 3 rebs, 1 stl; Shada Selby 6 rebs, 2 assts; Tandee Nelson 1 stl; Reagan Grueb 1 reb; TyAnn Mortenson 12 pts, 2 rebs, 2 assts, 1 stl; Jae’cyn Starr 1 reb; Tristan Kennedy 2 pts

Kaycee Groves was named to the All State Tournament Team for all her hard work on the floor.

Congratulations on a very memorable season Lady Longhorns!