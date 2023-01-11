Lady Longhorns get three wins over Newell Irrigators

The three Lady Longhorn teams had a successful night when they hosted the Newell Irrigators on Monday, October 23rd, which was also Parents Night.

The C team and JV team both won their two sets.

The varsity girls won in three sets, 25-10, 25-18, 25-23.

TyAnn Mortenson had 15 kills, along with 5 aces. Kambelle Schauer had 17 digs, and Skylar Vig had 32 assists. Kambelle, Tandee Nelson and Katie Sheridan each had two aces.

Bridgett Lemmel: 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig

Reagan Grueb: 4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist

Kambelle Schauer: 2 aces, 17 digs

TyAnn Mortenson: 5 aces, 15 kills, 1 block, 2 assists, 5 digs

RyLee Price: 4 kills, 5 digs

Skylar Vig: 1 kill, 32 assists, 9 digs

Tandee Nelson: 2 aces, 9 digs

Katie Sheridan: 2 aces, 10 kills, 2 assists, 7 digs

Journey King: 1 kill

Emilee Smith: 6 digs

The Lady Longhorns had a bye in the first round of the playoffs this past Monday night. They played the winner of the Bison vs. Tiospaye Topa game last night, Tuesday. The finals will be held tomorrow night, Thursday, beginning at 5:30.