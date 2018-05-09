Home / Faith Independent / Lady Longhorns roll over Cardinals
Courtesy Alison GruebCourtesy Alison Grueb

Wed, 09/05/2018 - 11:09am admin
By: 
By Toni Vance

The Faith Lady Longhorn volleyball team traveled to LMC Conference foe Bison Cardinals on Tuesday, August 28th and made short work of the Cardinals winning both the JV and Varsity contests in straight sets.  
    The Varsity Longhorns downed the Cardinals 25-15, 25-5, and 25-13 and left no doubts in the gym of who the better team was.  Featuring a great night of serving the Lady Longhorns served at a 93% clip including 14 Aces.  Leading the attack on the offensive side were Ariah Engel and Mikenzy Miller who both registered 6 kills followed by Jayden Shoemaker with 5.  Setter Sydnie Schauer totaled 14 assists on the night while Jayden Shoemaker had 10 digs to lead the Longhorns.
    Although the JV team got off to another slow start they were able to also down the Cardinals in straight sets 25-22 and 25-16. Serving Aces in the JV match were Ariah Engel, Kaycee Groves, Megan Drum and Sidney Hanson all with 1 apiece.
    Varsity Team Stats:  Serving 93%, Assists 16, Aces 14, Digs 29, Blocks 2.5
    Varsity Individual Stats:  J. Shoemaker 75% Srv, 5 Kills, 1 B. Asst, 10 Digs  A. Byrd: 1 Kill, 1 Blk, 1 Asst, 2 Digs  M. Miller: 6 Kills, 1 Blk, 3 Aces  A. Vance: 1 Kill, 3 Digs  A. Engel:  6 Kills, 8 Digs, 4 Aces  S. Schauer: 3 Kills, 14 Asst, 6 Digs, 2 Aces  M. Drum:  2 Digs, 1 Ace  S. Price 1 Kill  B. Hanson:  1 Kill, 8 Digs, 4 Aces
 

