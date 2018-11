In Tuesday night’s SoDak16 action the 4 seeded Lady Longhorns came from behind in a decisive 5th set to down the Bridgewater-Emery. The 4 seeded Lady Longhorns will travel to Sioux Falls for a 1:45 PM CT matchup with the 5 seeded Faulkton Lady Trojans on Thursday, November 15th.

Earlier in the season the Lady Trojans knocked the Longhorns from the ranks of the unbeaten and are the only blemish on the Longhorns 29-1 season.