Lady Longhorns win third consecutive West River Tournament

The Faith Lady Longhorns brought home their third West River Tournament title in that many years. The Lady Horns overpowered all their competition in their quest for another championship.

In their first game at Newell, on Tuesday, January 9, the Ladies had a 79-25 win over the Upton girls.

Stats: Kailyn Groves 12 pts, 8 reb, 2 assts, 1 stl; Kaycee Groves 4 pts,2 rebs, 1 asst, 2 stls; Mikenzy Miller 17 pts, 4 rebs, 6 assts, 3 stls; Ariah Engel 3 pts; Jayden Shoemaker 7 pts, 1 reb, 4 assts, 2 stls; Aiyana Byrd 4 pts, 5 rebs, 1 asst, 2 stls; Megan Drum 2 rebs, 1 stl; Brooke Lemmel 3 rebs, 2 stls; Sydnie Schauer 21 pts, 2 assts, 3 stls; Shianne Price 4 pts, 7 rebs; Jaydon Delbridge 7 pts, 4 rebs, 1 stl.

The Ladies took on the Newell Irrigators in the semi-final round. Faith outscored Newell 66-24.

Stats: Kailyn Groves 13 pts, 10 rebs, 6 assts, 5 stls; Kaycee Groves 6 pts, 3 rebs, 4 stls; Mikenzy Miller 12 pts, 2 rebs, 2 assts, 1 stl; Ariah Engel 2 pts, 2 rebs; Jayden Shoemaker 10 pts, 3 rebs, 2 assts, 3 stls; Aiyana Byrd 2 pts, 3 rebs, 1 stl; Brooke Lemmel 4 pts, 5 rebs, 2 assts; Sydnie Schauer 12 pts, 1 reb, 1 asst, 1 stl; Shianne Price 2 rebs.

The undefeated Lady Longhorns faced the Oelrichs Tigers for the championship game, and had another big win.

Stats: Stats: Kailyn Groves 17 pts, 5 rebs, 2 assts, 4 stls; Kaycee Groves 3pts, 2 rebs, 1 asst, 3 stls; Mikenzy Miller 10 pts, 9 rebs, 3 asssts, 4 stls; Ariah Engel 2 pts, 2 rebs, 2 assts; Jayden Shoemaker 13 pts, 2 rebs, 1 asst, 6 stls; Aiyana Byrd 1 reb; Megan Drum 3 rebs; Brooke Lemmel 4 pts, 3 rebs, 1 ast, 4 stls; Sydnie Schauer 13 pts, 4 rebs, 2 assts, 3 stls; Allix Vance 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl; Shianne Price 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 asst, 1 stl; Jaydon Delbridge 1 reb, 1 stl.

The Lady Longhorns were tough on offense and defense throughout the tournament and made a very strong showing. One can tell that these girls have played together for a long time and know what their teammates are going to do and what they are capable of.

The next action for the Lady Horns will be the Little Moreau Conference Tournament this week.

Photo cutline: Photo Courtesy Amie Schauer

West River Tournament Champions for third consecutive time … Back row: Bryan Carmichael, Head Coach; Bridgett Lemmel, Student Mgr. ; Mary Valentine, Student Mgr. ; Kirston Delbridge; Aiyana Bird; Jayden Shoemaker; Shianne Price; Mikenzy Miller; Kaycee Groves; Allix Vance; Megan Drum; Delaney Smith; TyAnn Mortenson, Student Mgr.; Brianna Lemmel, Assistant Coach; Kelly Shoemaker, Assistant Coach. Front row: Kinley Kirkley, Student Mgr.; Skylar Vig, Student Mgr.; Jaydon Delbridge; Ariah Engel; Brooke Lemmel; Triston Delbridge; Kailyn Groves; Sydnie Schauer; and Kambelle Schauer, Student Mgr.