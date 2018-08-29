Local Angus breeders delegates to American Angus Association Convention

Hugh E. Ingalls, Lyle D. Weiss, John Sletten and Tyrell Dieters, of Faith, South Dakota, have been elected as a delegate to the 135th Annual American Angus Association® Convention of Delegates, Nov. 5 at Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, reports Allen Moczygemba, CEO of the American Angus Association.

These four, members of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Mo., of 329 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Representing 44 states and the District of Columbia, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.

The annual meeting will take place in conjunction with the 2018 Angus Convention, Nov. 3-5, in Columbus, Ohio. The event is open to anyone in the cattle business and will feature high-profile keynote speakers; educational sessions, including thought leaders from every industry sector; the International Genomics Symposium, sponsored by Neogen GeneSeek operations; Angus University, sponsored by Merck Animal Health; entertainment; evening galas; prize giveaways; and an expansive trade show. Visit www.angusconvention.com to learn more or to register. The early registration discount of $175 ends Sept. 30.

The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. For more information about Angus cattle and the 2018 convention, visit www.ANGUS.org.