Local teachers return home after 31 years

Craig and I are now officially retired as of May 5th. Craig taught for 42 years and I taught for 48 years, 31 of those years were overseas. After teaching in Faith for seven years, we decided to go international. We spent 8 years in Brazil and 23 years in Kuwait.

The American School of Kuwait is a CDC through grade 12 school which is based totally on American education. We use Common Core Standards and have 23 Advanced Placements classes. There are 2000 students with 50% being host nationals. 25% are Americans with 60 other nations represented. Some of these countries are Korea, India, Pakistan, Canada, Syria, Bangla-dash, and Egypt to name a few.

The mission of the school is to educate students for American higher education. As a college prep school, students are quite competitive. We had students who have had perfect scores in the SAT, AP, and AP Subject Tests. These students attend colleges all over the US. Some are in Ivy League schools such as Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Georgetown, and U Penn. Others attend Stanford and universities in California, Arizona, and Colorado being some of the most popular.

Working overseas provided us with many opportunities for travel and learning about the world in which we live. We saw much of Europe including London, Madrid, Barcelona, Prague, Copenhagen, Budapest, Munich, Krakow, Venice, Florence, and Rome. We spent time in Cairo, Nepal, Istanbul, Sri Lanka, Goya, Bali, Phuket, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. One of the best for us was a safari in Kenya.

I was extremely surprised and honored to be told that the library at our school will be named for me.

We enjoyed our years there but are now glad to be returning to Faith, where our married life began 40 years ago.

The most important thing we learned was that KIDS are KIDS no matter where they live. I loved attending elementary events where all parents, no matter their country of origin, all had the same reaction watching their child perform.

Craig and I look forward to beginning this new chapter of our lives.

