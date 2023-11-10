Longhorns gather to celebrate FHS Homecoming 2023

Faith homecoming 2023 kicked off with coronation last Monday night at the School gym.

Jackson Schauer and Reagan Grueb were crowned King and Queen at the end of a very enjoyable program. Following coronation a favorite FHS tradition, the burning of the F was held outdoors for all to enjoy. Cheering, singing of the School song, and plenty of photo ops added to the fun while hyping everyone up for a full week of celebrating FHS.